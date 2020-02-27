Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,905 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after buying an additional 700,123 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.8% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 351,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Loews by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

L has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $341,162.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $2,282,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 404,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,112. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $46.39 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.