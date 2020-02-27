Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 140.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Littelfuse worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,643. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $36,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,952.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $28,200.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,037,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,429 shares of company stock worth $13,799,833 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

