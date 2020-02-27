Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. Lindblad Expeditions updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. 1,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $653.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

