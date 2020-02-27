Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research

Investment analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LINC. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $60.81 million, a P/E ratio of -30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 73,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 249,468 shares of company stock worth $560,285 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management owned approximately 0.81% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

