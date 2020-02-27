Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of LEVI opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $144,119.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $135,543.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,413 shares of company stock valued at $15,807,774 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 110.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,418 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 77,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,490 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $2,276,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.