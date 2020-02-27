Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Director Jacob W. Haas Buys 2,207 Shares

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Director Jacob W. Haas bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $53,254.91.
Shares of Level One Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $192.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.
Level One Bancorp Company Profile
Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.
