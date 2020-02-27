Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Director Jacob W. Haas Buys 2,207 Shares

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Director Jacob W. Haas bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $53,254.91.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $192.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

