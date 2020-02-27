Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $68,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $160,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,522 shares of company stock valued at $965,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.71. 36,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

