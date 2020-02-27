Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

KTOS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.14. 49,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,539. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.80, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $142,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $374,513.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,522 shares of company stock worth $965,301. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,453,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,253,000 after acquiring an additional 971,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,413,000 after buying an additional 72,319 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,156,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,844,000 after buying an additional 23,980 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,081,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after buying an additional 55,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,930,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

