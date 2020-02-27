KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

Get KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of VOPKY stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $50.55. 16,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,236. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.57. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $330.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.43 million. On average, analysts predict that KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (VOPKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.