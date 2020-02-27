Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:KME)

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Kip McGrath Education Centres has a 12 month low of A$0.58 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of A$1.65 ($1.17). The firm has a market cap of $47.29 million and a PE ratio of 21.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.07.
About Kip McGrath Education Centres
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.