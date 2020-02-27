Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:KME)

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Kip McGrath Education Centres has a 12 month low of A$0.58 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of A$1.65 ($1.17). The firm has a market cap of $47.29 million and a PE ratio of 21.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.07.

About Kip McGrath Education Centres

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and maths education services in Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It sells franchises and offers services to franchisees in the education field. The company also offers tutorial assistance in reading, spelling, comprehension, English, and maths for primary and secondary students; and KipOnline, a real time face-to-face online tutoring service.

