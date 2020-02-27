Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) Insider Sells £1,032,800 in Stock

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) insider Geoff P. Doherty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,455 ($84.91), for a total value of £1,032,800 ($1,358,589.84).

LON:KGP opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.80) on Thursday. Kingspan Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 39.74 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,530 ($85.90). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,190.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,392.83. The company has a market cap of $110.59 million and a P/E ratio of 29.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of €0.34 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. Kingspan Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Kingspan Group from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

