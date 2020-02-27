Khozema Shipchandler Sells 4,497 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $567,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 2,433 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $310,061.52.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 1.03. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,990,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,373,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

