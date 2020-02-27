Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.36% of Kforce worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kforce by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kforce by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $52,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $703,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 367,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,756,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,631. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,238. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $715.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.56 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. Kforce’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFRC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

