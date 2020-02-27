Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,245 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,791,000 after buying an additional 1,819,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.43. 41,705,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,203,272. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,294.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $106.87 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day moving average of $151.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

