KeyCorp Weighs in on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 10,642,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,759,851. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

