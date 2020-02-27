KeyCorp Comments on Armstrong World Industries Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AWI. ValuEngine cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Shares of AWI stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $103.61. 3,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,172. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $111.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 80.83%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

