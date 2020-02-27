Kevin R. Ausburn Buys 200 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Director Kevin R. Ausburn purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.69 per share, with a total value of $11,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $782.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $64.48.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.