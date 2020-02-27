Kevin Carlton Pascoe Sells 3,043 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Stock

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $275,574.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 30,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NHI opened at $88.59 on Thursday. National Health Investors Inc has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

