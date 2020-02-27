Katrina Cliffe Buys 15,000 Shares of Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) Stock

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) insider Katrina Cliffe purchased 15,000 shares of Majestic Wine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,409.63).

Majestic Wine stock opened at GBX 217 ($2.85) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 239.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. Majestic Wine PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 204 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.21). The company has a market cap of $158.14 million and a P/E ratio of -9.77.

Get Majestic Wine alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WINE. Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Majestic Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majestic Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.