KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 212,888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of KAR Auction Services worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 114.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 139,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Didomenico bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $217,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.