Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,226 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNPR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.47. 286,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309,796. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.