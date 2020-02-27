Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JMIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

NYSE JMIA opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.23. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

