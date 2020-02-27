JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cinemark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.58.

Shares of CNK opened at $25.48 on Monday. Cinemark has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $43.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

