JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) to Neutral

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $236.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $284.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PANW. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.88.

NYSE:PANW opened at $189.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.40 and a 200-day moving average of $225.78. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -105.32 and a beta of 0.96. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $187.52 and a one year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

