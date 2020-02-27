JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $54.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.89.

Shares of FE opened at $48.30 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

