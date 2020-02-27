Joseph W. Logan Sells 32,400 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at $17,614,308.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SNPS opened at $142.04 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $166.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

