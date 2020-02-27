John Victor Roos Sells 119 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $22,813.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,939.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $22,532.65.

On Friday, February 7th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total transaction of $22,235.15.

On Friday, January 31st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $22,098.30.

On Friday, January 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $22,015.00.

On Friday, January 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $21,798.42.

On Friday, January 10th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total value of $21,415.24.

On Friday, December 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $19,618.34.

On Friday, December 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $19,593.35.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $178.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $160.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.41, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

