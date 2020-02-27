John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBSS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

JBSS stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.89. 568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.04 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $865.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average is $91.53.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on JBSS. BidaskClub lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $429,807.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $492,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

