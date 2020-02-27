John A. Hayes Sells 16,491 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:BLL opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ball by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,234,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 36,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

