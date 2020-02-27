Jeffrey Glajch Acquires 1,800 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Stock

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $29,772.00.

Jeffrey Glajch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Jeffrey Glajch acquired 4,000 shares of Graham stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $73,520.00.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.25). Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Graham’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

GHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Graham in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Graham by 1,380.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Graham by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Graham by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

