Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Olympic Steel, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Olympic Steel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

NASDAQ ZEUS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.72. 28,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $145.87 million, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 2.21. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $19.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,055 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

