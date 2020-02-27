Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on THC. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

