Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates CHF 101 Price Target for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 101 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 125 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a CHF 119 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 110.17.

Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

