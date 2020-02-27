Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DNLI opened at $21.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 21,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $388,353.68. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $69,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,798 shares of company stock worth $645,938. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.