Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.50-$13.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 12.50-13.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.21. 22,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,572. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $116.52 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day moving average of $137.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,903,646.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,896. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

