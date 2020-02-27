Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Announces Earnings Results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 12.50-13.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $12.50-$13.40 EPS.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,572. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $116.52 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $997,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $3,714,896. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

