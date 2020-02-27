James Eric Bjornholt Sells 1,799 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

