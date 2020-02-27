Jacob W. Haas Acquires 4,793 Shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Stock

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Director Jacob W. Haas acquired 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $119,585.35.

Shares of LEVL opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.86. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.03%. Analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEVL shares. ValuEngine cut Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Level One Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

