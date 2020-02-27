Jacob W. Haas Acquires 4,793 Shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Stock

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Director Jacob W. Haas acquired 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $119,585.35.
Shares of LEVL opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.86. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $26.69.
Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.03%. Analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.
Level One Bancorp Company Profile
Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.
