J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $108.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SJM. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.36.

NYSE SJM traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.29. 12,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.92. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

