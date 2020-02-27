istar (NYSE:STAR) Announces Earnings Results

istar (NYSE:STAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. istar had a net margin of 67.57% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $128.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of istar stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,729. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.66. istar has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.72%.

STAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of istar in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

