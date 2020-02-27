iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1,365.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000.

IYZ traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 649,273 shares. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

