iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TLT opened at $150.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.29. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.64 and a 1 year high of $151.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

