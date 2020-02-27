Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $276.90. The company had a trading volume of 407,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,810. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $236.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.84.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,426 shares of company stock worth $48,613,307. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

