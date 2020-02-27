Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on Intersect ENT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $768.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $35.81.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 37.10% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth $208,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth $1,917,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth $36,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.