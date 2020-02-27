Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Sells C$153,395.00 in Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.40, for a total value of C$153,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,473,900.58.
Mark Alan Tullis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 6th, Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Intact Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.86, for a total value of C$307,727.00.
TSE IFC opened at C$150.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$147.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$137.25. Intact Financial Co. has a one year low of C$107.00 and a one year high of C$155.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.68.
Intact Financial Company Profile
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.
