Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 186.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of INSM stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.28. 40,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,801. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

INSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

