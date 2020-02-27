Insider Selling: TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Insider Sells 1,104 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $67,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TNET opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. TriNet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1,173.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

