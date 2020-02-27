Insider Selling: SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Sells $1,458,365.00 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Dana L. Evan sold 68,500 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $1,458,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $19.09 on Thursday. SVMK Inc has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.60.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $84.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SVMK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

