Insider Selling: SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CAO Sells $33,022.42 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $33,022.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dharti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVMK alerts:

On Thursday, December 12th, Dharti Patel sold 1,128 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $20,304.00.

SVMK stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. SVMK Inc has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.60.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $84.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SVMK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in SVMK by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,411,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,085,000 after buying an additional 791,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SVMK by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,876,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,361,000 after buying an additional 971,269 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter worth $1,470,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SVMK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.