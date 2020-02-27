Insider Selling: Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) CEO Sells 834,036 Shares of Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) CEO Andrew Marsh sold 834,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $4,253,583.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,740.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.49. Plug Power Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 311,708 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $8,494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 262,212 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $3,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

